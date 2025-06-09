Stephen Constantine believes Myanmar clash ‘will be very difficult’ for Pakistan

Pakistan men's football team's head coach Stephen Constantine addresses pre-match press conference at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar on June 9, 2025. — PFF

YANGON: Pakistan men’s football team head coach Stephen Constantine made an honest admission ahead of his team’s AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Myanmar, stating it would be very difficult for the men in green.

Constantine, while addressing the pre-match press conference here on Monday, alongside defender Abdullah Iqbal, thanked the Myanmar Football Association for their hospitality before getting critical about the upcoming fixture, scheduled to be played at the Thuwunna Stadium here on June 10.

"Firstly, thank you very much to the Myanmar Football Association for the hospitality,” said Constantine.

Constantine then argued that all of the matches are going to be ‘difficult’ for Pakistan, considering their current situation but emphasised that his players worked hard and they are here to win the game.

"I think for us it will be a very difficult game. For Pakistan, all of the games are difficult. I think everyone knows our situation, but we have a good group of players. They have worked hard over the last few days and we will come here to try to win the game,” Constantine said.

"We come here to play football. I think the boys have adapted well to the training. We just have to get on with it. Every single game you play for Pakistan is important – even friendlies,” he added.

The green shirts, placed in Group E, had a disappointing start to the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Syria in their campaign opener.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Stephen Constantine praised his team’s efforts, stating that they played well.

"We prepared, we played with Syria in the last game. We lost 2-0, but I think we played quite well."

He then went on to label Myanmar as favourites, considering their recent form and home advantage but urged that they did not come to lose.

"Myanmar won their last game, so of course they're playing at home, they will be favourites for this game. But we will fight like we do in every game and we will try to get the result that we want, which is to win. We didn't come here to lose."