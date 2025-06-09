‘Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner would beat Rafael Nadal at his best,’ says John McEnroe

An undated photo of Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner. — Instagram

Former American tennis star John McEnroe on Sunday claimed that both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner would beat Rafael Nadal 'at his best'.

Alcaraz rallied from two sets down to outlast Sinner in an epic French Open final to clinch his fourth Grand Slam on Sunday.

It was the first Grand Slam final clash between Alcaraz and Sinner and would not be their last, as the pair is dominating the sport, having together won the last six major titles.

Three-time Wimbledon champion McEnroe believes that Alcaraz and Sinner both would beat Nadal even in his prime.

"You would make a serious argument with both guys that they would be favoured to beat Nadal, at his best. Do I think they're gonna reach 20, 24 [titles], either one of them? No, because that plateau is so hard,” McEnroe said.

"But these two guys right now, it's like when you watch the NBA and you say nobody could be better than Michael Jordan. The tennis level right now is higher than I've ever seen,” he added.

The American explained that the third guy who can touch Alcaraz and Sinner level should be either Jack Drape or Ben Shelton.

"These two kids have grown into incredible tennis players, they're fine young men and a credit to our game. The third guy, to me, it should be either Jack Draper, or Ben Shelton. Francis Tiafoe may be a little bit old,” McEnroe explained.

"I remember when I was growing up playing, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors were the two greats and everyone talked about them. My goal was to get somewhere close to their level.

“Novak [Djokovic] was the same way when he played, it was always about Rafa [Nadal] and about Roger [Federer]. In order for the sport to expand to that next level on the men's side, we need that other guy, possibly a fourth. We need a guy or two more to make it even more interesting."