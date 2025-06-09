Cristiano Ronaldo drops major hint on Al-Nassr's future

An undated photo of Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/cristiano

MUNICH: Cristiano Ronaldo hinted on Sunday that 'nothing will change' regarding his future with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s contract at Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of this month, but reports said that although the club remain confident about extending his contract, speculation about his future continues.

Al-Nassr's sporting director Fernando Hierro said last month that the club were negotiating with Ronaldo aiming for a contract extension but faced competition from several clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo himself also pointed out his exit from Al-Nassr in a social media post following his last match of the season for the club, the Portuguese posted a picture of himself in the Al-Nassr jersey on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message.

“This chapter is over,”.

“The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

However, after Portugal’s sensational triumph over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday Ronaldo hinted that he would stay at Al Nassr.

"Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes," Ronaldo told reporters after the match where Portugal defeated holders Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The 40-year-old forward joined Al Nassr back in 2022, Ronaldo ended the season as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals. However, his club finished in third with 70 points with Champions Al Ittihad leading the table with 83 points while Al Hilal on second with 75 points in a 34-match league.

Al Nassr has also failed to secure a spot in next season’s AFC Champions League.