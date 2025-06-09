WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo prays during Nations League final

An undated photo of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — X/live stream screengrab

MUNICH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Muslim-style praying during the UEFA Nations League final penalty shootout against Spain on Sunday caught the attention of his Muslim fans.

Ronaldo was in tears as Portugal picked up their second Nations League title by beating holders Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Ronaldo's 138th international goal took the final to a shootout, with Alvaro Morata's miss proving costly for Spain as Ruben Neves struck the winning spot kick to spark wild scenes of celebration, with emotion overwhelming the veteran captain.

Ronaldo was photographed praying like Muslims for victory by folding his hands in a manner resembling traditional Islamic prayer, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of Portugues’ Muslim fans.

“Ronaldo spotted making dua on the field,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the fans claimed that Saudi Arabia taught Ronaldo to pray.

“Saudi Arabia taught Cristiano Ronaldo to pray… & Portugal won!,” another user wrote.

A fan was shocked to see Ronaldo praying like a Muslim saying ‘stop playing with me.’

“Ik yall see cristiano ibn Ronaldo praying and making dua stop playing with me,” a fan wrote.

A fan wrote that the prayer worked for Ronaldo.

“The prayer worked for Cristiano Ronaldo,” a user wrote on X.

For the unversed, Ronaldo went off injured late on and neither side could find a winner in extra time, with the game going to a shootout and Portugal netting all five of their penalties to claim the trophy.