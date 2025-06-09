Salman Ali Agha names four promising stars for Pakistan's cricket future

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on April 1, 2025. - Instagram/salmanagha247

LAHORE: Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has identified four emerging talents he believes will be the cornerstone of the national team in the coming years.

During a recent Eid special show on Geo News, Agha was asked which players he sees leading Pakistan cricket over the next five years.

Without hesitation, the all-rounder named Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan.

"I believe there are four players around whom the future of Pakistan cricket will revolve — Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Sahibzada Farhan," Agha said.

"These four, in my opinion, are capable of winning matches for Pakistan going forward," he added.

For the unversed, under Agha Salman's leadership, Pakistan recently swept Bangladesh 3-0 in a three-match ODI series held in Lahore.

The series not only marked a successful stint for the new skipper but also highlighted the emerging talent in the team.

Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris, in particular, impressed with the bat, carrying forward their explosive form from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 into the international arena.

The 31-year-old captain also shared insights into his cricketing inspiration, naming former batting great Mohammad Yousuf as his role model.

"I used to like Mohammad Yousuf's batting in Pakistan; I followed him a lot. Even now, if I face any issues, I go and watch his videos on YouTube — his batting. And internationally, I really liked Michael Clarke," he said.

The right-handed batter also addressed the team dynamics, clarifying that any apparent differences among players should not be misconstrued.

"There is nothing personal between cricketers. When people spend time together, differences are natural — whether it's within a household or a team. There's no politics involved; it's just that we spend 10–11 months of the year together, so small differences are bound to happen," he concluded.