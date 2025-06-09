‘A different beast’: Kagiso Rabada tipped to lead South Africa's glory at Lord’s

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa pictured ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 08, 2025 in London, England. - ICC

South Africa’s players are backing pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to shine on the grandest stage as the team completes its preparations for the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

Regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation, Rabada enters the final ranked No. 2 in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, just behind India’s Jasprit Bumrah. But within the South African camp, there’s no doubt who leads the way.

“Without a doubt, he’s the best bowler in the world and I think he’s one of those guys that always wants to do it on the big stage and you don’t get any stages bigger than this, so I think he’s going to be massive for us.”

Middle-order batter David Bedingham echoed the sentiment, highlighting Rabada’s experience and previous success at the historic venue.

“I genuinely think he’s the best bowler in the world,” said Bedingham.

“He’s played here (Lord’s), he’s taken wickets here before, so him going well will go a long way to us winning the whole thing. He’s an amazing person… and he makes our jobs a lot easier. He’s the leader of our attack.”

Rabada’s impact at Lord’s is already part of Proteas folklore. In South Africa’s 2022 victory over England by an innings and 12 runs, he claimed figures of 5/52 in the first innings and finished with seven wickets in the match—earning a place on the Lord’s honours board.

Recalling that performance, opener Aiden Markram also emphasised Rabada’s influence on the entire bowling group.

“(Rabada) gets up for the really big moments,” opener Aiden Markram said.

“He wants to lead from the front and he takes a lot of guys with him on that journey. So, obviously a big player for us, but he’s (also) been complemented really well in the bowling department by everyone else and they’ve, sort of, found a way to work really well together.

“No doubt he’s the leader of the attack, but he pulls guys with him and guys tend to follow.”

As a wicket-keeper, Verreynne is uniquely positioned to witness what makes Rabada the star he is – or, in his words, a ‘different beast’. The 28-year-old was behind the stumps when his teammate took that special five-for at Lord’s a few years ago.

“Any game that he plays in, any team that he plays for, KG with the Proteas badge, and I think especially in white kit, is a different beast.

“I know how much Test cricket means to him and I know how much he loves this current team and this space, so putting all of those things into his performance, I think he’ll be a massive threat.”

Batter Tristan Stubbs added that Rabada will be in peak, damage-inflicting form when he takes the ball at Lord’s.

“He’s an amazing bowler, and he’s fresh and ready to go,” he said.

“I’m happy he’s on my team.”