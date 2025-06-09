Kolkata to host South Africa Test after BCCI venue swap

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of India during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground on January 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced several key changes to the schedule and venues for the 2024–25 home season, including updates to the men’s and women’s international fixtures as well as the ‘A’ tours.

The second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies, originally set to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in October, has been shifted to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

In a corresponding change, Kolkata will now host the first Test of the India vs South Africa series — initially planned for Delhi — from November 14 to 18.

In the women’s cricket calendar, Chennai will no longer host the three ODIs against Australia scheduled for September.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) informed the BCCI of its inability to host the matches due to ongoing pitch and outfield relaying work at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in preparation for the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup.

As a result, the women's ODI series has been moved to New Chandigarh and Delhi. The newly built PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will stage the first two games, while the third and final ODI will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The series will take place from September 14 to 20. New Chandigarh was awarded the matches in part to compensate for its removal as a host venue for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

In another adjustment, the three one-day matches between India A and South Africa A have been moved from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Bengaluru has been named as one of five Indian cities to host matches during the Women’s World Cup, and it will stage both the opening game and the final — unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Colombo, along with all other matches involving Pakistan.

Furthermore, the BCCI’s newly developed facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, home to the Centre of Excellence, will debut as a first-class venue.

It will host two four-day matches between India A and South Africa A from October 30 to November 10.