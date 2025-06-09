England take unassailable 2-0 lead with clinical win over West Indies

England captain Harry Brook (left) and Jos Buttler running between the wickets during the second T20I match against the West Indies at Bristol on June 8, 2025. - AFP

BRISTOL: England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies, thanks to another commanding performance led by Jos Buttler and strong middle-order support from Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton.

Despite signs of improvement in the West Indies’ batting — particularly during the death overs — they fell short as England successfully chased down a target of 196/6 with four wickets and nine balls to spare.

Ben Duckett and Buttler set a solid platform early in the innings. Duckett attacked Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd, while Buttler targeted Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder in the PowerPlay, guiding England to 58/1 after six overs.

Duckett’s dismissal in the eighth over slowed the momentum slightly, but Buttler and Brook steadied the chase, taking the score to 87/2 by the halfway mark.

West Indies’ bowler Gudakesh Motie applied pressure with a tight five-run over, but Brook countered with a 20-run over off Shepherd, including a six and two boundaries.

Though Hosein and Roston Chase picked up the wickets of Buttler and Brook in quick succession, Bethell and Banton came out swinging, hitting sixes and reducing the equation to 62 needed off 36 balls.

Banton’s explosive hitting, including three sixes off Alzarri Joseph in the death overs, propelled England closer to victory. His whirlwind 10-ball 26 laid the groundwork for the finish, with Brydon Carse sealing the win with a boundary in the 19th over.

Earlier, West Indies posted a competitive total of 196/6, with key contributions from Shai Hope (49) and Johnson Charles (47).

Luke Wood struck early by dismissing Evin Lewis on the first ball, and while Hope and Charles rebuilt cautiously, the innings lost momentum in the middle overs.

The late overs saw a powerful surge, highlighted by a sensational Adil Rashid over conceding five sixes to Holder and Shepherd, but it was not enough to contain England’s chase.

With this win, England move to 2-0 in the series, one victory away from a clean sweep over the West Indies.