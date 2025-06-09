Star Lahore Qalandars player files complaint against coach over racial remarks

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) celebrates with teammate Sikandar Raza (C) after the dismissal of Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Nawaz during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2023. - AFP

Pakistan Super League (PSL) star and Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza has lodged a formal complaint with the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA), alleging racial abuse by a local coach during a Vigne Cup match.

The incident reportedly occurred during a game between Old Hararians and Rainbow Cricket Club at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

Raza, who was representing Old Hararians, claims he was subjected to racial slurs by a coach from the opposing side as he was walking off the field.

“I expect a full investigation,” Raza stated. "If found guilty, an example should be made out of him so that stuff like this never happens again to this and future generations."

HMCA has been approached for a response, but no official statement has been released yet.

In the match, the all-rounder delivered a stellar performance, scoring 78 runs off 56 balls to help Old Hararians post a mammoth 402 for 9 in 50 overs.

Rainbow Cricket Club managed 225 for 8 in 39 overs, losing by 142 runs via the DLS method.

The complaint comes shortly after Raza’s successful stint in the 2025 Pakistan Super League, where he played a key role in Lahore Qalandars' title-winning campaign.

He struck the winning runs in a dramatic final in Lahore and finished the tournament with 254 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 169.33, including two fifties. He also claimed 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.75.

This marked Raza’s second T20 franchise title of the year, following his triumph in the ILT20 earlier in 2025.