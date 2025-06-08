Italy sack head coach Luciano Spalletti after defeat to Norway

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti reacts against Germany on March 20, 2025. — Reuters

MILAN: Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti has announced that he has been sacked from his role with the national team following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Norway in World cup qualifying on Friday.

Spalletti revealed the news during a press conference on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the upcoming match against Moldova, Spalletti stated that he was informed of the decision by Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina.

"Last night, I was with the president of the federation, Gabriele Gravina. He told me that I would be relieved of my duties as head coach of the national team," Spalletti said.

He went on to emphasised that he had no intention of stepping down voluntarily and would have preferred to continue his work with the team. He also expressed confidence in Italy’s ability to qualify for the World Cup.

"I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my position and keep doing my job. I’ll be on the bench tomorrow evening against Moldova, and after that, we’ll sort out the contract," he added.

"I was convinced we could reach the World Cup, and I remain convinced that this national team can make it.

"I love this shirt, the players I’ve coached, and tomorrow night I will ask them to give everything they have."

Gravina also spoke on Sunday, though he did not directly address Spalletti’s future. He did, however, stress that the nature of the defeat was unacceptable.

"In sport, you can win or lose, but you must also know how to lose," Gravina said.

"Losing in that manner is something I personally cannot accept."