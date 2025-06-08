Cummins, Bavuma pose with ICC Test mace ahead of WTC final

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (left) and Australia's captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Test Mace ahead of the World Test Championship final, set to begin at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 11. — ICC

LONDON: The countdown to the ICC World Test championship (WTC) final has begun, with the battle to become Test cricket champions starting on June 11 at Lord's, where defending champions Australia will face South Africa.

Ahead of the WTC final, Australian captain Pat Cummins and South African captain Temba Bavuma posed for a photo shoot with the ICC Test mace at the historic Lord's ground on Sunday.

Both teams are undergoing intense preparations to win the grand showdown, with each side boasting several top-class match-winners.

Kagiso Rabada, who had been suspended due to a drug case, has also made his return to the South African squad.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.