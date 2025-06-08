MLB: Roman Anthony smashes 497-foot grand slam, longest home run of 2025

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (48) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Feb 18, 2025. — Reuters

Roman Anthony, an outfielder for the Worcester Red Sox, hit a 497-foot grand slam during a Triple-A game on Saturday night, achieving a feat neither Aaron Judge nor Shohei Ohtani has accomplished.

Anthony’s grand slam stands as the longest home run hit this season across both the minor and major leagues.

According to MLB officials, only four players have hit home runs that traveled farther than Anthony’s blast in the majors since 2015.

Several home runs have traveled farther than Roman Anthony’s 497-foot blast since 2015. These include Nomar Mazara’s 505-foot homer in June 2019, Giancarlo Stanton’s 504-foot shot at Coors Field in 2016, and C.J. Cron’s 504-foot homer also at Coors Field in 2022.

Christian Yelich’s 499-foot home run in 2022 rounds out the list. All these massive hits are among the longest recorded in Major League Baseball during this period.

The WooSox were leading 5-4 at home against Triple-A Rochester when Anthony smashed a 91.1 mph sinker over the right-center field fence.

Anthony expressed his excitement after the achievement, saying, "Got it and did not really miss it. So, it felt great."

WooSox manager Chad Tracy also praised the blast, saying, "That ball was murdered."

Before Anthony’s home run, the longest homer of 2025 belonged to Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, who hit a towering 484-foot shot against the San Francisco Giants on April 19.

Anthony was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He is currently batting .290 with 44 runs scored, 10 home runs, and 29 RBIs across 57 games played.

The Worcester Red Sox went on to secure a 10-4 victory over the Rochester Red Wings.