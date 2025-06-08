Neymar Jr out of Santos squad after testing positive for COVID-19

Santos' Neymar reacts during match against Botafogo on June 1, 2025. — Reuters

Brazilian forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been removed from team activities, the Santos club confirmed on Saturday.

Santos issued a statement saying Neymar Jr. began showing symptoms on Thursday and was immediately withdrawn from training. Subsequent medical tests confirmed the viral infection.

“As soon as Neymar showed symptoms of the disease, he was isolated and laboratory tests were urgently carried out. Currently, he is being treated at home according to doctors’ instructions,” the club stated.

Team management has not specified how long he will be sidelined due to the infection.

Neymar was already out of the team due to a suspension and was unable to play in the upcoming match against Fortaleza, scheduled for Thursday.

He received two yellow cards in his last match against Botafogo on June 2, resulting in a red card and a subsequent one-match suspension.

The Fortaleza game will be Santos’ last match before the Brazilian Serie A takes a break for the Club World Cup, which will be held from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

Neymar’s contract with Santos is set to expire on June 30, and his future with the club remains undecided.

This season, Neymar has been limited by injury issues and has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Santos. In those appearances, he has scored three goals and provided three assists.

The club has not announced any further updates regarding Neymar’s condition or plans during his recovery from COVID-19.

The 33-year-old has played for several clubs during his career, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before joining Santos.