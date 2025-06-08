French Open 2025: Errani, Paolini triumph in women’s doubles final

Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani lift a trophy as they celebrate winning their women's doubles final match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina in French Open on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini secured their first Grand Slam women’s doubles title by defeating Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

The victory added to their impressive record, as the pair had already claimed the women’s doubles gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics held at the same venue.

Veteran Errani marked her second triumph of the week, having earlier won the French Open mixed doubles title alongside Andrea Vavassori.

The opening set saw both pairs exchanging breaks, with intense momentum swings throughout. It closed at 6-4 after a crucial break at 5-4 in favor of the Italians.

Danilina, a 2022 Australian Open doubles finalist, and Krunić responded strongly in the second set, dominating 6-2 to take the lead in the match.

However, the Italians came out dazzling in the final set, breaking Danilina and Krunić early to establish a commanding 5-0 lead.

Their aggressive play proved too much for Danilina and Krunić, securing Errani and Paolini’s status as French Open champions.

During the trophy presentation, Errani shared her thoughts and emphasised that tennis never stops, and staying focused daily was essential, even if the moment was not always fully enjoyable. She highlighted that winning a grand slam was the greatest achievement in the sport.

"It's tennis, we never stop, every day," Errani said.

"You just try to be focused every day, and maybe you are not enjoying 100 percent what is happening, because you cannot stop and feel it.

But right now, I feel it and I am trying to realise what we are doing is so big. Winning a grand slam is the best thing in the world," she concluded.