Is Virat Kohli retiring from IPL?

Former Indian cricket team captain Virender Sehwag has said that Virat Kohli, the former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), may now consider retirement following their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 victory, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Kohli has already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket. There is also speculation that he may soon retire from the ODI format. Amidst this, Sehwag has spoken about the possibility of Kohli considering retirement from the IPL as well.

RCB were crowned IPL champions for the first time since the league's inception in 2008, after defeating Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on June 3.

Having played in every IPL season since the tournament began, Kohli had long been chasing the elusive trophy that had remained out of his grasp.

According to a report, former cricketer Virender Sehwag weighed in on Kohli’s future in the IPL, suggesting that the star may now step away from the league.

"It's the same for Virat Kohli. Now, he can be relieved. He can happily stop playing IPL whenever he wants to make that decision. A player plays to win the trophy. Money comes and goes, but winning trophies is not easy. And even as Kohli's wait ended, he still made a very strong contribution to their campaign," Sehwag said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli delivered an outstanding performance in IPL 2025, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer. He scored 657 runs in 15 matches, including eight half-centuries.