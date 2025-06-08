Kohli, Rohit likely to receive grand send-off in Australia: report

Un dated picture of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. — AFP

MUMBAI: Cricket Australia has planned to give a farewell to former Indian cricket team captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India’s tour of Australia in October, as both legendary players are expected to feature in the ODI series, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, Cricket Australia wants to bid farewell to the two former captains, as this tour is likely to be their final visit to Australia as players.

Kohli and Rohit have already retired from T20 and Test cricket and have expressed a desire to continue playing in the ODI format until the 2027 World Cup.

However, Indian media claims that both players might announce their retirement before the 2027 World Cup.

Kohli and Rohit are expected to represent India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August, followed by another three-match series against Australia in October.

Their participation in these series is likely to mark some of their final appearances on the international stage, potentially setting the stage for a farewell tour in Australia.

Both Kohli and Rohit have expressed their intention to continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup, although their participation remains uncertain due to the physical demands of the format.

By the time the tournament arrives, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38, presenting significant challenges in terms of maintaining peak fitness and form.

In light of the potential end of an era, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg confirmed plans for a special farewell tribute to both players during the October series, according to Indian media.

"This might be the last time we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country," Greenberg said in an interview.

"And if that is the case, we want to make sure we give them a great send-off, reflecting the incredible contribution they have made to international cricket."