Seth Rollins claims Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase in shocking win

INGLEWOOD: Seth Rollins secured the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase after a thrilling ladder match that captivated fans worldwide at the Intuit Dome on Saturday.

Rollins faced Solo Sikoa, Andrade, Penta, El Grande Americano and LA Knight during the match.

WWE fans had eagerly awaited the return of R-Truth to the promotion, and they were not disappointed at WWE Money in the Bank.

Following his victory, Rollins now has the opportunity to challenge for the world championship, with the option to cash in his WWE World Title shot at any time and place of his choosing.

The story of the night unfolded in the main event, John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

It was a rematch from WrestleMania 42. Cena and Rhodes locked up, but Cena did not want to engage with Rhodes and tagged Paul in instead, while Uso entered from the other side.

Paul gained the upper hand against Uso and brought Cena in to join the attack. Cena berated Uso and hit a Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Uso slowed Cena down with a sleeper hold.

Paul tagged back in to continue the assault, but Cena and Paul argued, allowing Uso to tag in Rhodes. Rhodes fought back with a flurry of finishers, but Paul accidentally struck Cena.

Cena and Rhodes were left in the ring when the champion struck Rhodes again with the title.

Suddenly, a masked attacker hit Cena, who was revealed to be R-Truth — shockingly back in WWE after his recent release.

The crowd erupted as Rhodes seized the moment, landing a Cross Rhodes for the win.