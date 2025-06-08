Key Australia all-rounder eager to make impact in WTC final

Australia's Beau Webster (right) and Travis Head embrace after securing victory on the third day of the fifth Test against India at Sydney on January 5, 2024. — AFP

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster stated on Sunday that if given the chance in the playing XI, he will aim to play a key role in securing victory for his team with a strong performance against South Africa in the ICC World Test championship final.

Speaking in an interview with ICC digital media, Webster expressed his determination to leave a lasting impression on the selectors as he competes for a spot in one of the most crucial games in Test cricket.

His all-around skills have made a strong case for his inclusion in the WTC final, but the return of Cameron Green—who has recovered from back surgery—adds competition to the squad.

The 31-year-old is determined to seize the opportunity, confident in his abilities to contribute with both bat and ball.

Reflecting on the upcoming clash, Webster expressed his pride in being part of such a significant fixture for Australia.

"I’d be hugely proud to represent the country in such a big game. The boys look forward to this fixture, and the two-year cycle means there is a lot of cricket to get to this point. Being a part of that, I’m really proud of," Webster said.

Webster's preparation for the match has been rigorous, as he warmed up by playing four matches for England's Warwickshire County in May. These games allowed him to acclimatize to the conditions at Lord’s and fine-tune his skills with the Dukes ball.

"I was lucky enough to play four games for Warwickshire in some different conditions with the Dukes ball. I think it was only beneficial for both my batting and bowling, and I feel like I’m hitting the ball as well as I ever have. Hopefully, that can continue if I get the nod against South Africa," he said.

Facing top-tier bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the WTC final will undoubtedly present a challenge, but Webster is unfazed. His recent county experience combined with his impressive form has given him the confidence to take on any test that comes his way.

“I will be doing everything I can to try and play and show everyone what I can do," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.