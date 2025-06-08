It's time to shed 'chokers' tag: says former South Africa legend

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket with teammates on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on October 31, 2024. — AFP

Former South African cricketer and head coach Mark Boucher on Saturday described the ICC World Test championship final as a golden opportunity for South Africa to shed the 'chokers' tag.

Speaking to international media, Boucher came out strongly against this narrative, arguing that it is unfair to apply such a label to the current team.

Boucher acknowledged that the term 'chokers' would likely persist until South Africa wins a major international trophy, but he emphasised that the new generation of players should not be burdened by past failures.

“We are playing for a trophy, so I guess a lot of people are saying no [we can’t win], but I think it’s a different feel in Test match cricket,” Boucher told.

Boucher suggested that the label of 'chokers' is an unfair weight for the younger players in the squad to carry.

“It’s almost like they’re carrying the burden of what happened in previous years, which is always going to be tough on them, but they are the ones in control of their futures at the moment,” he said.

South Africa’s participation in the WTC final will mark a historic achievement for the team, as this will be their first-ever appearance in the final of this prestigious tournament.

The team performed exceptionally well in the 2023-25 cycle, winning seven consecutive Tests and finishing at the top of the points table with a remarkable 69.44 percent win rate.

Boucher further emphasised that this WTC final could be a defining moment for South African Test cricket.

“It’s played over a longer period of time, and you’ve just got to win big moments in the game as well,” he concluded.

Despite their current form, South Africa has had its fair share of heartbreak in major tournaments. The team has faced setbacks in the past, particularly in the T20 World Cup, where both the men’s and women’s teams have suffered from multiple final defeats.

They have lost three consecutive T20 World Cup finals, a streak that includes two women’s tournament losses and one men’s final defeat.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.



