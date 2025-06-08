Key Bangladesh player set to comeback after two-year hiatus

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain (left, saluting) celebrates taking a wicket during the first ODI against India in Dhaka on December 4, 2022. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh's fast bowler Ebadot Hossain is set to make his return to international cricket after an absence of more than two years.

His comeback follows a difficult rehabilitation period after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a home series against Afghanistan in 2023.

The injury kept him out of action for nearly 16 months and required five surgeries in total. As he prepares to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, Ebadot reflects on his challenging journey back to the field.

Ebadot’s recovery process was arduous, involving multiple surgeries on his knee. He described it as a long and difficult journey that took a toll on both his body and mind.

"The recovery process was quite challenging. I had surgeries on five different spots of my knee. Usually, a fast bowler suffers from a meniscus or ACL injury, but I needed five surgeries. It was tough to stay out of cricket for so long. Alhamdulillah, I have come back," Ebadot said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) played a crucial role in Ebadot's recovery, offering support and ensuring that his rehabilitation was handled promptly.

Ebadot expressed gratitude toward the board for their timely intervention, which allowed him to undergo surgery in London and rehabilitation in India without delay.

"Look, I can still dream of playing because of the BCB management. After my injury, BCB management didn’t delay my treatment. They sent me to London for surgery the next day, and later sent me to India for rehab. They never let me feel that I am out of the team environment. Alhamdulillah, they are still maintaining that support," he said.

Despite the physical strain, Ebadot remained determined to return to the field, confident that his perseverance would eventually pay off.

"I am not a person to give up. I knew I was not the first person to come back from injuries. I always had in my mind that I would see the end of it. Some may need 12 months to recover, but I needed 16 months. It’s tough not to play, but I never had the mindset to give up," he explained.

"My doctor also said to me that it would be a long process, and my comeback would depend on my rehab process."

Ebadot's journey back to bowling started gradually, beginning with the National Cricket League (NCL). As he regained his full fitness, he started to regain his rhythm, aided by a training program designed by Nathan Kelly in India.

“When I returned to bowling in October-November, I felt some problems in my knee. During the NCL, my knee felt weak, and I was afraid of injuries. But now, especially since BPL, I have no problems or fears. I can bowl in full rhythm,” he said, speaking about his recovery and growing confidence in his physical condition.

Ebadot also acknowledged the healthy competition among Bangladesh’s fast bowlers over the past two years.

“I have been saying for a long time that there has been healthy competition among the fast bowlers since 2022. Our fast bowlers have improved a lot, and there is so little difference between them that you can start any of them in any format. I want this competition to continue in the national team, A team, HP team, and other teams,” he stated.

He expressed hopes for continued competition across all levels of the team.

“To be honest, my career has been paused since 2023. I had a goal to start from where I paused. I want to restart my career,” he concluded.