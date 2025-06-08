UFC 316: Dvalishvili defeats O'Malley to successfully defend bantamweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (left) fights Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center on Jun 7, 2025. — Reuters

NEWARK: Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round submission victory over Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 here at the Prudential center on Saturday.

O'Malley showcased impressive defense throughout the bout, but Dvalishvili maintained relentless pressure, consistently working for position and attempting several submission maneuvers.

He ultimately secured a chokehold, forcing O'Malley to tap out at four minutes and 42 seconds of the second round.

The Georgian fighter's dominant wrestling kept O'Malley on the defensive, and Dvalishvili's control left a strong impression, including on President Trump, who was in attendance.

After the fight, Dvalishvili expressed interest in facing top bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen next.

“He’s the most deserving guy,” Dvalishvili said. “He’s been here so many times. He’s a really good guy—respectful—and I like his jokes, too.”

Reflecting on his victory, Dvalishvili spoke with pride and gratitude, calling himself a world champion and expressing his desire to be an inspiration to younger generations.

“I am on top of the world. I’m a world champion. I come from nothing. I’m so grateful to inspire so many young people by setting an example,” he said.

When asked about his incredible stamina and relentless pace, Dvalishvili attributed his success to hard work, consistent training, and discipline.

“It’s just work—every day, repeat, training. Number one for me is to wake up and train. After that, I can hang out, enjoy time with friends, go to church, look for a wife—whatever comes next,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Dvalishvili has fought 24 times, securing 20 victories and four losses.