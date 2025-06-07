Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka to clinch French Open title

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros in Paris on June 7, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to stun world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final here at Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday to clinch her second Gran Slam title.

The 21-year-old Gauff is the first American woman to win the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest from the United States to achieve the feat since her decorated compatriot in 2002.

Sabalenka, playing in her third straight Grand Slam final, broke to love in the third game. She used a smart strategy consisting of effective net play, skilful drop shots, and raw power to take a 4-1 lead in the opening set, which she eventually won in a tiebreak.

Gauff came back strongly from the first set setback, she dialled up the intensity in the second set by succeeding in winning four of the opening five games and levelling the match after her rival's unforced error count climbed to 51.

After securing the second set Gauff started the third with a 3-1 lead before Sabalenka fought back to make it 3-3 on a backhand winner on breakpoint, but the 2022 Paris runner-up composed herself just in time and finished the game perfectly to spark wild celebrations among her fans with a win.

"I honestly didn't think I could do it. I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago - I'm just glad to be back here. I was going through a lot of dark thoughts," Gauff said.

The victory marks her maiden Roland Garros title and second major trophy after the 2023 US Open.