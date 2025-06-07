WATCH: Saim Ayub responds to criticism over 'no-look' shot

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub plays a shot during the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide on November 8, 2024. — Cricket Australia

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young opening batter Saim Ayub has responded to the criticism and light-hearted mockery surrounding his signature no-look shot, saying he never took it negatively and sees it as a unique way fans express their affection.

Speaking during a special Eid show released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on YouTube, Saim shared a humorous anecdote in response to a question by wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, offering insight into how he handles public perception.

The left-handed batter recalled a message he once received while he was out of form:

"Someone messaged me and joked, ‘are you eating no-look food too these days, since you are not hitting sixes anymore?’”

Rather than taking offense, Saim said he laughed at the message and appreciated the humor behind it.

“This is just how our people show love. Pakistani fans are supportive and full of life. I don’t think people are angry or upset — it’s just that when something stands out, people talk about it more. And I see that as a good thing,” he said.

The 23-year-old clarified that he never allowed the criticism of his unorthodox shot to affect him mentally.

“I have never taken the criticism of my no-look shots negatively. I always try to find the positive in everything. People talk about what they find different or eye-catching and I believe it’s just their way of showing affection,” Saim added.

The no-look shot, where a batter deliberately looks away while executing a stroke, has become a part of Saim Ayub’s on-field identity, drawing both praise and playful jabs from fans and analysts.