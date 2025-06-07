Tottenham Hotspur players pay tribute to coach Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after winning the Europa League Final at San Mames in Bilbao on May 21, 2025. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur’s former coach Ange Postecoglou received tributes from club players including Son Heung-Min, Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven following his sacking on Friday.

Postecoglou was sacked by the club despite winning the Europa League title which was their first trophy in 17 years beating Manchester United in the final by 1-0 saying a change was necessary in order "to compete on multiple fronts."

However, Tottenham’s Premier League campaign did not proceed as expected, suffering 22 league defeats and narrowly avoiding relegation by finishing 17th.

Son, the club’s captain, called Postecoglou a ‘legend’ and said the Australian played an important role in making him ‘a better player and a better person.’

"Gaffer. You've changed the trajectory of this club. You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did,” Son wrote in an Instagram post.

"You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it's had in decades. We will have those memories for life. You trusted me with the captaincy.

“One of the highest honours of my career. It's been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close. I am a better player and a better person because of you. Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate."

Vicario also thanked Postecoglou on Instagram for believing in him.

"Boss, I just want to say a massive thank you for everything you have done for me and for all of us. From that very first call, right from the beginning, you always showed so much belief in me,” Vicario said in an Instagram post.

"Giving me the opportunity to be part of the leadership group... those moments, and many others, will stay with me forever. You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I'll always look up to.

What we achieved TOGETHER will stay in the history books. Wishing you nothing but success as I know you will go on to achieve more and more. Thank you, Boss. Forever grateful, Vic."

Solanke, who joined Spurs from AFC Bournemouth also thanked Postecoglou.

"Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy. Won't ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure," Solanke said.

Meanwhile, Netherlands defender Van de Ven thanked him and wished him the best of luck for the future.

"Gaffer, Thank you for everything!. Believed in me from the first day I arrived at the club. Many ups and downs in the last two years but you kept believing in us and kept pushing us," Van de Van said.

"Big part of the success from the club this year, and forever grateful that u made me part of it. All the best," he added.