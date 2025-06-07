Tyson Fury rules out facing Moses Itauma in comeback fight

Tyson Fury poses for a photograph with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury rules out facing Moses Itauma if he makes a comeback.

Fury's career has seen dramatic highs and lows. After his victory over Wladimir Klitschko, he took a break from boxing due to mental health struggles, substance abuse, and weight gain.

He made a sensational return in 2018, eventually dethroning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The two fought three times, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw, followed by two dominant wins for Fury.

He later faced the unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, which he narrowly lost on points.

A particularly tough ninth round saw Fury in serious trouble, as Usyk unleashed a barrage that sent him reeling across the ropes.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025 after losing the rematch to Usyk for the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles.

However, he is currently retired but there are still signs and speculations that he could make a comeback.

After Fury’s retirement he was linked with his countrymen Anthony Joshua, but ‘The Gypsy King’ ended the chances by hanging up gloves.

Despite this, many fans still hope to see the Gypsy King return for a blockbuster showdown against fellow Brit and former champion Joshua.

In a clip posted by Queensberry Promotions, Fury praised Itauma’s skills but jokingly said that he would never want to take him on.

“Fight Moses Itauma? No, definitely not. Do you think I’m stupid?”

Itauma has made his name in recent years, and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.