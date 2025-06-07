NBA: Jason Kidd arises as potential coaching target for Knicks

An undated photo of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. — Instagram/coachjasonkidd

The NBA franchise New York Knicks are considering Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, along with other coaching candidates, as a potential replacement for Tom Thibodeau.

According to reports the Knicks have not officially asked to speak to Kidd, who has extended his contract for two more years, after signing during the Mavs' 2024 run to the NBA Finals.

Kidd’s permission to speak to the Knicks has yet to be discussed by Dallas general manager Nico Harrison and governor Patrick Dumont, sources said.

The Knicks could try to work out a trade with the Mavericks to get Kidd. However, it might be difficult because New York already used up their future draft picks in last summer's trade for forward Mikal Bridges.

The Knicks own a first-round pick in 2026 from the Washington Wizards and eight second-round picks as well, including No. 50 in June’s draft, and future pick swap rights which could still be useful in trade talks.

Kidd was interviewed by the Knicks for a coaching job in 2020 before it was awarded to Thibodeau.

The Knicks fired Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference Finals exit, after suffering defeat against the Indiana Pacers.

Thibodeau served as the Knicks' coach for five seasons, during which they made it to the playoffs four times. This year's campaign was their deepest in 25 years, along with beating the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in the second round.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to 50 wins in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995. He also has the fourth most wins in franchise history surpassing Pat Riley.

Thibodeau extended his contract for three years with the team last summer and his exit would cost the franchise at least $30 million.