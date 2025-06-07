Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc breaks silence on mid-IPL exit

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Mitchell Starc (centre) calls for a review while his teammates watch the umpire during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Delhi on April 29, 2025. — BCCI

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc on Friday expressed confidence in his decision to withdraw from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) following recent tensions between India and Pakistan, stating he is comfortable with the choice despite any possible consequences.

The IPL was suspended on May 9 amid tensions between Pakistan and India, and later resumed on May 17.

While most foreign players returned to complete their commitments, Starc, along with fellow Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk, opted not to rejoin their franchise, Delhi Capitals, for the remainder of the tournament.

Speaking to Australian media, the 35-year-old said he was confident and comfortable with his decision to leave the IPL midway and not return.

"I am comfortable with my decision and how I felt about the whole situation and how it was handled," Starc said.

"Time will tell with repercussions or how it looks with guys that did not return. But I have had my questions and concerns leading into that game, and obviously we saw what happened, which played a part in my decision," he added.

Starc was in Dharamsala when Delhi’s May 9 match against Punjab Kings was abandoned midway. Organisers cited floodlight failure as the reason for the disruption.

He acknowledged that there might be consequences, but reiterated his decision was based on personal concerns and the situation at the time.

“Jake and I chose not to return. So it was a very individual decision, and I’m happy to live with whatever comes of that,” Starc concluded.

Meanwhile, Starc is part of the Australian squad preparing for the ICC World Test Championship final, which is set to begin on June 11 at Lord’s against South Africa.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squad:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.