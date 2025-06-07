Australia star batter sets sights on defending WTC title

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (right) celebrates with Steve Smith after taking a catch in the slips on the first day of the first Test against India in Perth on November 22, 2024. — AFP

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday expressed hope that his side can rise to the occasion and secure another historic win in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) as they prepare for the final against South Africa at Lord’s, beginning June 11.

Speaking to the ICC’s social media platform, Labuschagne said he believes the two-year cycle format has added new meaning and excitement to Test matches.

“It is an exciting tournament. Every Test you play has something riding on it. You are playing for a trophy at the end of a two-year cycle. I think it has worked great,” he said.

He added that from a player’s point of view, the format has strengthened the relevance of the longest format of the game.

“I am looking at it from a player’s perspective, and it looks like the game is in a great place,” he said.

The 30-year-old has been preparing for the high-stakes match by turning out for Glamorgan in the county championship.

Labuschagne said his long-term association with the Welsh county has allowed him to stay competitive ahead of the Lord’s final.

“I love playing with the guys here; they are close friends, and I love the environment at the club,” he added.

The 30-year-old first made his mark at Lord’s during the 2019 Ashes series, when he famously became Test cricket’s first-ever concussion substitute.

That moment marked the start of a prolific run for the right-hander, who averaged over 60 in Tests and held the Number one spot in the ICC rankings for several months.

However, the current WTC cycle has been more challenging, with Labuschagne managing just one century and averaging 28.33.

He remains confident that his preparation in English conditions will help him regain form in time for the final.

Several other Australian players are also featuring in county cricket ahead of the final. All-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster are representing Warwickshire and Gloucestershire, respectively. Labuschagne said such experience is valuable.

“It just stands you in good stead. You are out playing games, staying in that competitive mindset,” he noted.

Reflecting on the upcoming clash, Labuschagne acknowledged the strength of the South African team, calling them a well-balanced side with quality players.

“It will be a good challenge for us, and we are going to have to be on our game. Playing at Lord’s is always special with the history and tradition. It’s going to be an awesome week and a great match,” he concluded.

Australia defeated South Africa 2–0 in their last Test series encounter during the 2022–23 home summer.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.