Veteran Australian fast bowler targets match-winning comeback at Lord’s

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (third from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates on the third day of the third Test against India in Brisbane on December 16, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood on Saturday expressed his determination to deliver a standout performance in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa and play a key role in securing victory for his team.

Hazlewood made a compelling case for selection in the final, showcasing sharp rhythm and control during a lively training session in Kent, shortly after arriving from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the session in London, Hazlewood said training was progressing well and highlighted the IPL as a valuable platform to maintain fitness and match readiness.

"Today was more about moving post-flight. I will probably bowl a few more overs tomorrow and aim to tick off all the boxes over the next few days,” he remarked.

Though Hazlewood has not featured in a Test match since December 2023 against India, he pointed out that his recent bowling workload—both in the IPL and red-ball simulations—has kept him prepared.

“I had a solid session just before the IPL final in Ahmedabad in tough conditions. Every IPL match also includes warm-ups and game overs, so you easily get in seven or eight overs, and it adds up,” he explained.

While fellow pacer Scott Boland’s 10-wicket haul in the final Test against India last year strengthened his claim for a spot, Hazlewood’s experience and success in English conditions bolster his selection chances.

He took five wickets at Lord’s during the 2023 Ashes and remains unbeaten in red-ball cricket at the historic ground.

“Any time I bowl in England, I am reasonably confident. Lord’s has treated me well over the years, and I have had some good tours here over the past decade,” Hazlewood noted.

With Australia’s squad regrouping after global commitments, Hazlewood stressed the importance of team cohesion heading into the one-off final.

“Everyone looks in good shape. It’s great to get everyone together and aligned with what we need to do moving forward,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Australia squad for WTC final:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.