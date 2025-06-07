ICC names UAE star player of the month for May 2025

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (centre, holding trophy) celebrates with teammates after the series victory against Bangladesh at Sharjah on May 21, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced UAE captain Muhammad Waseem as the men’s player of the month for May 2025, recognising his remarkable contributions in leading his side to a historic T20I series win over Bangladesh.

Waseem edged out Scotland’s Brandon McMullen and USA’s Milind Kumar to claim the monthly honour.

This is the 29-year-old’s second ICC player of the month award, having previously received the accolade in April 2024.

The experienced opener played a crucial role in UAE’s 2-1 series win against Bangladesh, marking the team’s first-ever T20I series victory over a full-member nation.

“I am delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award for the second time,” Waseem said.

“The month of May brought us a historic series win, and the award is a reflection of the team’s hard work, especially the youngsters and debutants who showed incredible heart.”

In the three-match T20I series, Waseem scored 145 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.66, including consecutive half-centuries. He began with a fluent 54 off 39 balls in the opening match, which ended in a 27-run defeat.

In the second T20I, Waseem led from the front with a match-winning 82 off 42 deliveries, guiding UAE to successfully chase down 205 — their highest successful run chase in T20Is.

UAE would go on to seal the series with victory in the decider, with Waseem being named Player of the Series for his efforts.

Beyond the T20Is, Waseem also made valuable contributions in the ODI format, scoring 169 runs across five matches at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 90.37.

Waseem said the focus now shifts to sustaining momentum and achieving consistent success against higher-ranked teams.

“Our aim is not only to compete but to beat bigger teams and make our presence felt in major international events. With the current group, I believe UAE cricket will continue to grow,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC player of the month awards, launched in 2021, recognise the best individual performances in international cricket across all formats.