Former Australian legend backs Shubman Gill as India’s new Test captain

An undated picture of Indian cricket team's new Test captain Shubman Gill. — BCCI

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday threw his support behind Shubman Gill’s appointment as India’s new Test skipper.

Gill's rise in Indian cricket has reached a defining milestone as the 25-year-old is set to lead the national team in Test cricket for the first time.

Speaking to an ICC social media platform, Ponting also predicted India’s potential top-order lineup as the team prepares for a high-stakes five-Test series against England, which is set to begin later this month.

Ponting believed Gill is the right choice to guide India into a new era following the retirements of Test greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier this month.

“I actually think it’s the right move. You can’t have a captain coming in and missing games here and there due to injuries like Bumrah. Leadership fits Gill—he’s shown that already with Gujarat Titans. And he’s scoring runs, which is vital for a captain,” Ponting said.

Ponting, who has seen Gill evolve from a promising youngster into a composed top-order batter, emphasised the importance of sticking with the decision for the long haul.

“They have got to give him a proper run. He’s mature beyond his years and already carries himself like a leader,” he added.

As a batter, Gill has typically opened or slotted in at Number three in his 32-Test career so far. However, Ponting sees a strategic shift in position benefiting both Gill and the team.

“With Sudarshan and Jaiswal likely to open, they might want someone more experienced at Number three—maybe KL Rahul or Karun Nair. That could allow Shubman to settle at Number four , which would help ease the load of captaincy,” Ponting explained.

He predicted India’s top five for the England series could be Sudarshan, Jaiswal, Rahul, Gill and Nair.

The retirements of Rohit and Virat leave a massive void, not just in India’s batting order, but in terms of leadership and experience. However, Ponting believes no team is better positioned to handle such a transition.

“It’s never easy to replace legends. But India’s depth is unmatched. From what I’ve seen through a decade of IPL coaching, they have a constant pipeline of talent. Replacing skill is possible—experience will take time,” he noted,” he said.

Ponting also weighed in on one of the more surprising selections in the Test squad—left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to debut in the format.

“I’d start him in the XI right away. He has county experience, he understands English conditions and the Duke ball will really suit him,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.



