AB de Villiers backs Proteas to upset Australia in WTC final at Lord’s

AB de Villiers celebrates after scoring 50 runs during day 1 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at PPC Newlands on March 22, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has weighed in on the opportunities and challenges awaiting the Proteas ahead of their high-stakes clash against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

During a recent interview, de Villiers hailed South Africa’s qualification for the Final as a landmark moment for the country’s cricket, praising the current squad’s composition.

“This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line,” de Villiers said.

“I'm excited for the challenge. It's a well-balanced side, and I'm quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say 'upset' because they're clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final,” he added.

The former South Africa captain acknowledged the strength of the Australian side, describing them as a formidable unit.

“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won't be easy for South Africa. But I'm quietly confident because we're going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage,” he said.

The 41-year-old also highlighted the significance of the venue, noting that for many South African players, this would be their first time playing at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“For many of these players, it'll be their first match at Lord's—hopefully, they'll settle quickly. But I'm really looking forward to this contest. It's going to be fantastic cricket—after all, it's a final, and both teams have earned their place here.”

South Africa’s WTC campaign included 12 Tests, of which they won eight. After a drawn home series against India (1-1) and a 2-0 loss in New Zealand, they bounced back strongly with series wins over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.