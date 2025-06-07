FIFA invites Pakistan Football Federation to join 'Football for Schools' programme

Pakistan men's football team poses for a picture ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers match against Tajikistan on June 11, 2024. — PFF

PARIS: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been formally invited by FIFA to join its global initiative, the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) Programme, which is designed to promote football among children in schools worldwide.

The invitation comes as the current cycle of the programme nears its conclusion, with FIFA setting a final deadline of December 31 for member associations to confirm their participation.

In a letter addressed to PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani, FIFA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national football associations that become part of the initiative.

If the PFF chooses to join, FIFA will provide a comprehensive package of assistance. This includes the distribution of 164,940 footballs, based on the number of children aged 4 to 14 enrolled in primary and secondary schools across the country.

Additionally, FIFA will offer a one-time financial contribution of USD 50,000 to support the implementation of the programme.

Participants will also gain full access to the F4S digital application, which is compatible with smartphones and comes with a detailed manual to help deliver football education in schools.

To further support the programme’s rollout, FIFA will assign a team of professionals to help organise capacity-building courses, either online or in person, aimed at training selected physical education teachers within Pakistan.

Elkhan Mammadov, Chief Member Association Officer at FIFA, urged the Pakistan Football Federation to clearly indicate its interest in the programme by the end of December 2025.

He also requested that if the federation decides not to participate, they should communicate their decision by the same deadline so that FIFA can allocate resources accordingly.

The Football for Schools Programme reflects FIFA’s strategic focus on integrating football into educational systems worldwide, ensuring that young children can benefit from both the sport and the values it teaches.