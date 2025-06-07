Nathan Lyon warns against underestimating South Africa ahead of WTC final

Nathan Lyon of Australia during a Australia Nets Session on June 06, 2025 in Beckenham, England. - ICC

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed caution over the strength of South Africa's formidable batting line-up as the two sides prepare to face off in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's, starting June 11.

Australia, the reigning WTC champions, enter the marquee clash as favourites to retain the title they secured against India in 2023.

However, Lyon is not underestimating the Proteas, acknowledging the wealth of talent in their squad and the unpredictable nature of a one-off Test match.

"Having the experience of the guys who have won three (50-over) World Cups and T20 World Cups and obviously the World Test Championship final a couple of years ago, that experience and that pressure in those higher games, it's going to be, it's on our side isn't it but it doesn't mean anything when you come to the game," Lyon said at Australia training in Beckenham on Thursday.

Lyon was particularly respectful of South Africa’s quality across departments, highlighting both their batting and bowling strengths.

"South Africa have got some world class batters and obviously they've got some unbelievable bowlers there as well so it's going to be a good challenge and obviously it's a one-off Test match.

“It's going to be different challenge and with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball.

“It's going to be two best bowling attacks going at each other which is another exciting thing so it's going to be a good challenge for all batters."

Among South Africa's key players is opener Ryan Rickelton, who recently scored a massive 259 in his last red-ball outing.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and middle-order batter David Bedingham also had prolific runs during the WTC cycle, each amassing over 600 runs, helping the Proteas finish atop the standings.

Lyon, who has faced legends like AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis, remains impressed with the new generation of South African talent.

"I'm a cricket nuffie, so I've watched a fair amount of cricket and even tuned into their (South Africa's tour) game at the moment against Zimbabwe," Lyon said.

"They've got some class players as I said with the likes of Aiden Markram, Rickelton at the top of the order there, they're class players, there's no point in hiding behind that fact either.

“I played against Bedingham last year here in county ricket and he's a special player, so at the end of the day it's going to be guys who do the basics…and enjoy the pressure moments."

Despite not playing a competitive match since Australia’s last Test in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Lyon assured he is match-ready and physically fit.

"I had a little break after Sri Lanka to try and get my hip right and now that's all good to go," Lyon said.

"I honestly haven't stopped training since the end of Sri Lanka and bowling wise I've been probably going for a good five to six weeks now.

“My numbers and where I'm at workload and all that stuff is where we want it and skill wise and (how the ball is) coming out of my hand is exactly the way I want at the moment."

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett