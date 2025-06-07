Fans question Babar Azam’s absence from PCB’s Eid greeting video

An undated picture of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam. - Instagram/babarazam

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released a heartfelt video featuring national cricketers extending Eid-al-Adha greetings to fans around the world.

The video included messages from several prominent team members, such as newly appointed captain Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, star batter Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Aamer Jamal.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of star batter and former captain Babar Azam, sparking criticism of the PCB on social media.

One fan commented that they had been eagerly waiting for Babar’s Eid wish, while others expressed disappointment and heartbreak over not seeing their favorite player in the video.

Another fan claimed they watched the entire video solely to see Babar, only to be left disheartened.

Check the comments below in the video:

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green are currently enjoying a short break, celebrating Eid with their families after completing a successful T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this month.

Pakistan whitewashed the visitors 3-0, marking a strong start under the leadership of newly appointed captain Salman Ali Agha and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Following the break, the national team is likely to tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July. According to sources, the preliminary schedule has been finalised, with Pakistan expected to arrive in Dhaka on July 18.

The series is set to begin on July 20, with the remaining two matches scheduled for July 22 and 24. All three games will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Although this bilateral series is not part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), it was arranged after discussions between senior officials of the PCB and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) during preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is set to host later this year.

Following the Bangladesh tour, Pakistan will travel to the West Indies for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled from July 31 to August 12.