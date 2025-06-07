Buttler, Dawson shine as England beat West Indies in first T20I

Liam Dawson celebrates after taking wicket of Johnson Charles during the first T20I between England and West Indies at Chester-le-Street on June 6, 2025. - AFP

DURHAM: Former England captain Jos Buttler played a brilliant innings of 96 runs off 59 balls, while Liam Dawson made a strong international comeback with four wickets, as England secured a 21-run victory over the West Indies in the opening T20 match of the series at Durham's Riverside Ground on Friday.

Following a 3-0 clean sweep in the recent one-day series under new captain Harry Brook, England maintained their winning momentum in the shortest format. After winning the toss, England chose to bat first and posted a competitive total of 188 for 6.

The West Indies fought hard but ultimately finished on 167 for 9, with Romario Shepherd dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Coming in at number three, Buttler steadied the innings after Ben Duckett’s early dismissal, reaching his half-century in just 25 balls by the eighth over. He had earlier electrified the crowd with three sixes and a cleverly scooped four during a destructive sixth over bowled by Alzarri Joseph.

The 34-year-old, who stepped down as England’s white-ball captain last February following the team's Champions Trophy exit, looked rejuvenated and free of pressure, striking six fours and four sixes.

Needing only four runs for a century, he was unfortunately dismissed lbw by Joseph in the penultimate over, ending with his highest T20 international score on home soil.

West Indies started their chase strongly but lost early wickets, with Johnson Charles stumped by Buttler off Dawson’s bowling for 18 and captain Shai Hope caught by Duckett for three, off debutant Matthew Potts.

England restricted the visitors to 44 for 2 at the end of the powerplay, compared to England’s strong 78 for 1 at the same stage.

Evin Lewis top-scored for West Indies with 39 runs off 23 balls before being caught by Brydon Carse off Jacob Bethell’s bowling.

Dawson, returning to international cricket after three and a half years, struck twice quickly by having Sherfane Rutherford caught by Duckett and Roston Chase caught shortly after.

Dawson finished with excellent figures of 4 wickets for 20 runs from his four overs, including bowling Rovman Powell to reduce West Indies to 115 for 6 in a challenging match.

"I feel really good. Really pleased to contribute to a really good win," said Dawson after being declared player-of-the-match.

"When you get 190 on the board, you can go out there and simplify everything. You can bowl defensively and they've got to come to you. Tonight, it worked.

"It's been maybe three-and-a-half years since I played. I was nervous going into the game but I'm happy to contribute."

West Indies captain Shai Hope acknowledged his team’s shortcomings, saying, "We've got to put this behind us and we've got two games to win the series."

It is pertinent to mention that the second T20 match will take place in Bristol on Sunday.