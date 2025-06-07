WATCH: Pakistan stars extend Eid-al-Adha wishes to fans

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (Left) and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan extend their Eid greetings to cricket fans in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on June 6, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket players extended heartfelt Eid-al-Adha greetings to their fans on Friday, sharing warm wishes and prayers for health and happiness during the festive occasion.

In a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), several national team members—including captain Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, star batter Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Aamer Jamal—sent their best wishes to cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green are currently enjoying a short break, celebrating Eid with their families after completing a successful T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this month.

Pakistan whitewashed the visitors 3-0, marking a strong start under the leadership of newly appointed captain Salman Ali Agha and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Following this break, the national team is likely to tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July. According to sources, the preliminary schedule has been finalised, with Pakistan expected to arrive in Dhaka on July 18.

The series will begin on July 20, with the remaining two matches scheduled for July 22 and 24. All three games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

This bilateral series is not part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) but was arranged after discussions between senior officials of the PCB and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) during preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is set to host later this year.

After the Bangladesh tour, Pakistan will travel to the West Indies for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled from July 31 to August 12.