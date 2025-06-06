Hayley Matthews ruled out of third ODI against England

West Indies' Hayley Matthews celebrates scoring century during their second ODI against India in Vadodara on December 24, 2024. — BCCI

TAUNTON: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the final ODI of the three-match series against England, scheduled to be played here at The Cooper Associates County Ground on Saturday.

The 27-year-old all-rounder had also missed the second ODI due to a left shoulder injury, which she sustained while fielding in the series opener on May 30.

According to Cricket West Indies (CWI), its medical team in Leicester took precautionary measures to avoid further complications of her shoulder injury.

The cricketing body further shared that Matthews left for London on Thursday to consult a specialist, while the rest of the team headed to Somerset, where the remaining ODI will be played on Saturday.

The CWI also explained the decision to rule Matthews out of the third ODI as a precautionary measure as West Indies are due to host South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is this month.

West Indies women’s head coach Shane Deitz termed Hayley Matthews’ injury ‘unfortunate’ and insisted that injuries are part of any elite-level athlete.

“It’s unfortunate Hayley’s picked up an injury and she won’t be available for the last ODI here in England. She’s played a lot of cricket over the past few years and obviously injuries are part of being an elite level athlete in all sports.”

“We will miss her greatly on and off the field, but there’s a great opportunity for other players to step up as Realeanna Grimmond did in the second ODI. She stepped up in Hayley’s role and played a great innings so it’s a great opportunity for other players to be able to fill the void that Hayley leaves with bat and ball and leadership on the field.”

“The medical team are looking at options now for what’s best for her long-term future to get her body 100 per cent right and continue her fantastic career.”

In Matthews’s absence, wicketkeeper batter Shermaine Campbelle will lead West Indies in the forthcoming fixture.