Carlos Alcaraz reaches French Open final as Musetti retires

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on June 6, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz qualified for the French Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 as the Italian was forced to retire due to injury here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday.

Alcaraz could become the third man to retain his French Open title this century after Rafal Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten.

Following the match, the Spaniard shared it is never great to progress this way before hailing Musetti as a 'great player'. He also wished the Italian a speedy recovery.

"It's never great to go through like this," Alcaraz said.

"He's a great player, he has had an incredible claycourt season ... I wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure we'll be enjoying his tennis pretty soon."

Reflecting on the victory, Alcaraz shared that he lacked aggression in the first two sets but found his rhythm after winning the second.

"The first two sets were tough. I had chances to be up in the match but couldn't make the most of them," Alcaraz stated.

"When I won the second set, I was relieved and I knew that I needed to be aggressive and be myself. I was calmer. I could see clearer and I could play great tennis at the start of the third."

The defending champion further added that he was confident, heading into the final, where he vowed to give his hundred per cent.

"I'm feeling great physically. It's been three intense weeks but I have one more step to take. I'm playing great tennis and I have great confidence. I've been doing great things in this tournament and now is the time to give 100% in the final."

Carlos Alcaraz will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.