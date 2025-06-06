ICC unveils date, inductee count for Hall of Fame event

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (left) receives commemorative cap after being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame on July 19, 2019 in London. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday that seven legendary cricketers will be inducted into its Hall of Fame in a star-studded event on Monday.

According to the apex cricketing body, five men and two women cricketers will be honoured during the ceremony, slated to be held just two days before the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at The Lord’s.

The event, named ‘A Day with the Legends’ will be broadcast live across ICC partner networks, allowing fans from around the world to witness the legendary cricketers being honoured.

Details further shared that the seven inductees, shortlisted by a panel of ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives, and media representatives, will be honoured with commemorative caps in a bid to recognise their respective contributions towards the sport.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said that inducting legendary players into the Hall of Fame is the apex body’s way of recognising their services before emphasising that each selection was made on merit.

He further suggested that the event would serve as the curtain-raiser for the highly-anticipated WTC final, scheduled to get underway on June 11.

“Inducting legends into the ICC Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the game’s most extraordinary contributors. This accolade is reserved exclusively for those whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport, and each selection is made purely on merit.”

“I am confident that fans across the globe will be thrilled to witness this special occasion, as we prepare to welcome seven new inductees into cricket’s most distinguished honour roll. With the event serving as the curtain-raiser to the ICC World Test Championship Final, there is much to celebrate and anticipate.”