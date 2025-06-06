Jon Anik reveals potential date for Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall bout

An undated picture of Tom Aspinall (left) and Jon Jones. — UFC

Renowned Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) commentator Jon Anik on Thursday, claimed that the undisputed heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will take place in December.

Anik participated in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 316 press conference on behalf of President Dana White, who was not in attendance.

Frustrated UFC fans set up a petition for Jones' title to be taken off him last week, which gained more than 150,000 signatures.

Anik addressed the petition against Jones and instead gave a potential date for when his fight with Aspinall could happen.

He, however, emphasised that their fight would be much bigger if they were both champions.

"I think a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is bigger if they are both champions," said Anik.

"I think... I'm hopeful they're going to fight in December in Las Vegas," he added.

Notably, he further emphasised that he did not have any inside information about the fight but insisted Jones would fight Aspinall.

"I have no inside information but I don't know if Jon Jones gives a rip if they strip him of the heavyweight championship. He's still going to fight Tom hopefully and it's going to be a bang."

Notably, Aspinall has repeatedly called Jones for a unification bout but the American seems less forthcoming, teasing fans on social media and hinting at retirement.

Britain's Aspinall has been the interim champion for 18 months but has been passed over by Jones.