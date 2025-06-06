‘McTominay aimed to prove Manchester United wrong at Napoli,’ says Andy Robertson

An undated photo of Scottish footballer Scott McTominay. — Instagram/scottmctominay



Andy Robertson claimed that Scotland teammate Scott McTominay’s standout season at Napoli was driven by his motivation to ‘prove Manchester United wrong.’

McTominay was sold to Napoli last summer by United for £25 million ($33m) after spending eight seasons at the club.

McTominay delivered a stellar performance during the 2024-25 season becoming the Most Valuable Player of the league with 12 goals from midfield in his first Serie A campaign as Napoli clinched the title.

Robertson claimed that McTominay went to Napoli with a point to prove and he succeeded.

"I think he went over there with a point to prove. I think he wanted to prove Manchester United wrong and prove people in the Premier League wrong. He has gone over there and done that pretty successfully,” Robertson said.

"That's credit to him, credit to his attitude and his determination to be the best version of himself. Now he is a king over there.

"At Man United he probably lacked getting that run of games consistently, he was in and out and things like that. He probably didn't get the respect he deserves. Then he goes over there, puts in a magnificent season and fair play to him to end it with the league title.

Liverpool defender praised McTominay’s skills further stating that even before Napoli the latter's standards at Scotland were unbelievable.

"Even before he was at Napoli, his standards for Scotland were unbelievable. He's getting better and better, he has taken it to a whole new level."

McTominay played 178 league matches for the Red Devils in which he scored 19 goals, but despite being with the club since he was six, he was never given a starter role.