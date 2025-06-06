‘Could be championship winning’: Broad on Abbas’s Nottinghamshire extension

This collage of pictures shows former England cricketer Stuart Broad and Pakistan's Mohammad Abbbas. — ECB/AFP

Former England pacer Stuart Broad on Friday, backed Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club’s decision to retain Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas for all seven of the club’s remaining County Championship fixtures in the 2025 season.

The right-arm pacer, who has the second-most appearances and wickets tally for England in Tests after James Anderson, gave his verdict on microblogging website X, formerly Twitter, by sharing Nottinghamshire’s post in which the club had announced the development.

‘Could be a championship winning decision this,” Broad wrote.

Notably, the 35-year-old was originally set to return to the squad in September for the final three matches of the campaign.

However, an amendment to his agreement — pending international clearance — will now see him feature in four additional fixtures across June and July.

The right-arm pacer has made an immediate impact since joining Nottinghamshire, taking 16 wickets in his first three outings at an impressive average of 18.81.

“I’m very happy to be staying with Nottinghamshire for more games,” said Abbas. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far.

“We have started the season really well, so I will be doing everything I can to make sure that carries on for the rest of the summer.”

Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores welcomed the development, highlighting both Abbas’s on-field and off-field contributions.

“It’s fantastic news that Mo has agreed to expand his stay with Notts.

“He’s proven his ability over the games he’s played for us already, but what we have learnt about him too is how good he is off the field as well.

“Mo has fitted in so well with the playing group and offered the benefit of his experience to others, and we’re really looking forward to him now staying with us for the full summer.”

For the unversed, Mohammad Abbas has thus far represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, with his most recent appearance coming earlier this year against South Africa, during which he also amassed the milestone of 100 wickets.