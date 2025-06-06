McLaren’s current deficit is ‘not impossible to overcome,’ says Lewis Hamilton

An undated photo of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. — Instagram/lewishamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes McLaren’s current performance edge in Formula 1 is ‘not impossible to overcome,’ but also maintains that Ferrari is unlikely to close the gap.

The seven-time world champion is sixth, and 115 points behind the leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren who is sitting on number one with 186 in the F1 championship, while Max Verstappen sits in third, with 49 points behind the latter.

Meanwhile, in the constructors' title fight, McLaren is on top with 197 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari.

Hamilton thinks that catching McLaren on the table is technically possible, but it is hard and time-consuming.

"It's an amazing job they've done. For me, it's half a second, but they're three-tenths clear, probably, to the guys behind. Just over three tenths, I think it is," Hamilton said.

"It's not an insurmountable amount that you could catch up. But, for example, a lot of work went in... months went into developing and getting a tenth [of a second] of performance.

"So I don't know if we have... we don't have half a second coming, that's for sure, which is what you'll need to topple them. But never say never."

Hamilton joined Ferrari over the winter but the move has not paid off yet, as the British driver has yet to finish on the podium this season.

He is also not happy with his recent performance and on Sunday called the Spanish Grand Prix his ‘worst race’ and ‘terrible’ after finishing sixth.

The Spanish Grand Prix was clinched by Piastri beating teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two.