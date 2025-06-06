Two West Indies players in doubt for England T20Is due to visa issue

West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates dismissing Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (unpictured) during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in St Lucia on June 17, 2024. — ICC

BARBADOS: Cricket West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and emerging batter Jyd Goolie are doubtful for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England as the Trinidadian duo failed to secure visas to enter the country.

The non-issuance was due to the recent changes in the United Kingdom’s (UK) visa entry requirements for Trinidad and Tobago citizens, which required both Hosein and Goolie to submit applications besides attending mandatory in-person appointments.

But Hosein was unable to meet the requirements as he was with Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which concluded on May 25, while Goolie, a late addition to the West Indies’ squad for Ireland tour last month, failed to acquire UK visa at such short notice.

As a result, both Hosein and Goolie have been ruled out of the series opener, scheduled to get underway in two hours, while their participation in the remaining two matches is also in serious doubt.

Meanwhile, Roston Chase, who was due to leave for a training camp in Barbados following the conclusion of the ODI series, has been added to the T20I squad for the England series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe explained the issue, stating that the cricket board had necessary application processes as soon as the updated visa requirements were announced.

"As soon as the updated visa requirements were announced, CWI began the necessary application processes," Bascombe said.

"This was only possible after Akeal returned to Trinidad, and following the confirmation of Jyd's selection to the Ireland squad.

"Akeal, who was selected for both the England and Ireland legs of the tour, was granted permission to fulfill his commitments with the extended Pakistan Super League until mid-May.

"Jyd was called up for the Ireland series … however, [he] was unable to secure the required visa waiver, as the transition period for Trinidad and Tobago residents had already expired."