ECB CEO Richard Gould says World Club Championship ‘on cards’

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate winning the Champions League T20 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 4, 2014. — BCCI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Richard Gould on Friday, shared that the World Club Championship is under discussion, more than a decade after the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) was played.

The CLT20 last took place in India in 2014, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinching the title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru.

The multi-national T20 tournament has since then defunct but the meteoritic rise of franchise leagues around the world, including the inception of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), The Hundred, Major League Cricket (MLC), SA20 and UAE’s ILT20, could add more value to the tournament, which according to Gould was ahead of its time.

Gould insisted that although the plans are at an early stage the ECB is interested in bringing the discontinued tournament back to life as it could add context to the proliferation of franchise cricket.

"That is on the cards," Gould said. "Without doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship - for both men and women. That's the next logical step."

"That tournament was ahead of its time," he said. "Commercially, it couldn't keep up with the expectations on it, but it was a really good event."

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal had also expressed his openness in contributing to the revitalisation of the CLT20 last month, subject to it creating value for cricket on the global stage.

"If it creates value for cricket at a global stage, definitely we can look at that."

It is pertinent to mention that although several cricket boards are exploring the possibility of reviving the league, the packed cricketing schedule serves as one of the biggest roadblocks in its relaunching.