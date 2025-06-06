Adam Silver wants NBA owners to discuss 'formal' expansion

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on Jun 5, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: The National Basketball Association (NBA) will discuss expansion at next month's Board of Governors meeting, Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Thursday.

Silver, while speaking at his annual news conference ahead of Game 1 of the NBA finals between Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers expressed his hope that expansion becomes a formal discussion point at a meeting of the league's owners.

"There's been no lack of interest," Silver said.

"I essentially have said to people from several different cities, 'We're just not engaging in that process right now.' I want to be fair to everyone. So I don't want to have meetings with some and not others.

"So if we were to say yes, we're now going to move into a more formal exploratory phase.

"We would take those meetings, and in addition likely we would engage with outside advisers who would look at markets, look at economic opportunities and media opportunities, etc."

Silver, however, insisted that the expansion is not a certainty, but termed it crucial in selling equity in the league.

"I'd say the current sense is we should be exploring it," Silver said.

"I don't think it's automatic, because it depends on your perspective on the future of the league.

"As I've said before, expansion in a way is selling equity in the league. If you believe in the league, you don't necessarily want to add partners.

"On the other hand, we recognize there are underserved markets in the United States and elsewhere -- I think markets that deserve to have NBA teams. Probably even if we were to expand, more than we can serve."

Notably, Silver has been vocal about the expansion of the NBA and it has also been discussed in the league circle for the past several years.