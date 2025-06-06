‘I'm here to shock world,’ says Justis Huni ahead of Fabio Wardley fight

An undated photo of Australian heavyweight boxer Justis Huni. — Instagram/justis_huni

An undefeated Australian heavyweight boxer Justis Huni on Friday, claimed that he is going to ‘shock the world’ with a fight scheduled against local Fabio Wardley at Portman Road in Ipswich on Saturday night.

Huni is stepping in to fight Wardley after the original opponent, Jarrell Miller, pulled out due to injury. He is accepting the fight on just five weeks' notice.

Huni claimed that he was going to shock the world on Saturday with his skills.

"Yeah, I'm here to shock everyone like Andy did. It is his [Wardley's] homecoming party, and this is my coming-out fight. So that is what I am here for, to shock the world and show this side of the world who I am,” Huni said.

"I'm going to box smart. The aim of the game for me is to hit and not get hit. I don't plan to stand in there and let Fabio get his big shots off. If I take that opportunity away from him, I don't think he has much of a chance,” he added.

Huni is unbeaten with 12-0 but the British boxing fans are unfamiliar with his skills so far.

Besides his victory over Kevin Lerena in March 2024 in Saudi Arabia, the 26-year-old has never boxed outside Australia.

Meanwhile, Wardley is also in great form with a split draw against Frazer Clarke in March 2024, followed by a first-round KO victory in their rematch in October 2024.