Aaron Rodgers signs one-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

An undated picture of Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has inked a one-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced on Thursday.

Rodgers's signing came at a time when the Steelers were in dire need of quarterback stability following the departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency.

The move ended over 80 days of offseason, during which Rodgers remained in contact with the team after visiting the Steelers' facility in March.

According to international media, Rodgers is expected to fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and participate in next week's mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Mike Tomlin played a pivotal role in luring Rodgers, reportedly working around the veteran quarterback's offseason timeline.

Rodgers's arrival sets up a blockbuster Week 1 matchup as the Steelers visit his former team, the New York Jets.

Rodgers spent one injury-shortened season in New York, followed by a statistically mixed 2024 campaign, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Steelers also recently added star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who worked out with Rodgers earlier this spring.

The move has already shifted betting odds in the Steelers’ favour.

Notably, Aaron Rodgers reportedly declined offers from the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, choosing the Steelers as his next and possibly final NFL destination.