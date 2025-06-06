'Our careers are over': Oman cricketers yet to receive T20 World Cup prize money

Oman's Aqib Ilyas (second from right)celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Bridgetown on June 2, 2024. — ICC

Oman’s 15-member squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is yet to receive the prize money, allocated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after almost one year since the conclusion of the mega event, international media reported on Friday.

According to a report, Cricket Oman has refused to pay the players the US$ 225,000 prize money, allocated by the apex cricketing body for the teams finishing between 13th and 20th.

As a result, most of the players from Oman’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad are no longer part of the set-up, while some were forced to leave the country, among those is Kashyap Prajapati, who is in the United States to secure a future for himself.

In an exclusive interview with a cricket news website, Prajapati expressed grief over the non-issuance of the payment before questioning ICC’s inability to resolve the dispute.

"Our lives have been upended over this issue; we've lost our spot in the team, our contracts have been torn up, and we have been forced to leave the country," Prajapati said.

"It's just so confusing and we don't understand why the ICC isn't able to ensure we get paid the prize money we have earned, and why there isn't a safe space for us to raise concerns?" he questioned.

Prajapati further revealed that Oman players would not have been aware of their due prize money had it not received media attention for a record-breaking amount, claiming that they were not paid after the 2021 edition either.

Right-arm Fayyaz Butt, who represented Oman in 30 ODIs and 47 T20Is from 2019 to 2024 also had to leave the country as their residency is tied to an employment visa, which was revoked by the cricketing body.

Butt termed it a massive loss of his career, which according to him is over.

"It's been a massive loss for my career and professionally," Butt said. "I had to leave Oman. I'm not working at the moment, looking for opportunities but our playing careers are over."